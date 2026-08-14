Velu extracted sand worth Rs 8 crore from lake, claims NGO

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption NGO, on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), alleging former DMK minister EV Velu had illegally extracted sand worth Rs 8.22 crore from a lake near Tiruvannamalai for levelling the land where the party’s youth wing conference was held in December last year.

The NGO has also sought an investigation into the purchase of the 124.56 acres of land where the conference was held for Rs 46 crore in June 2024 by a company owned by Velu’s son, Kumaran, from a highway contractor. The NGO alleged the property’s tentative market value could be more than Rs 170 crore.

It also sought an investigation into the widening and laying of an approach road across the tank bund and foreshore area of Malappambadi lake, extending up to the entrance of Velu’s family property, ‘Kalaignar Thidal’. The work was carried out through the highways department despite the stretch not falling within its jurisdiction, allegedly to facilitate the movement of people attending the conference.