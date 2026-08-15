Madras HC stays DVAC probe against accused in Tasmac tender scam case

CHENNAI: In a temporary setback to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which has been virulently pursuing the case on alleged Tasmac tender scam, the Madras High Court has stayed the investigation against one of the accused in the case.

Former minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji is also an accused in this case registered by the DVAC on July 28.

The first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Friday passed the interim order on a petition filed by T Ramesh, of Karur, who alleged a mala fide intention behind the DVAC’s action to add him as an accused in the Tasmac case and arrest him as soon as he was released in an MLA poaching case.

Recording the submissions made by senior counsel V Raghavachari representing the petitioner, the bench noted that the main issue is that the petitioner was granted bail on July 27, 2026, but was arrested at the gate of the prison on July 30 in the Tasmac case by the DVAC; and it is submitted that this is done with a mala fide intention.