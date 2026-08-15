Tamil Nadu BJP chief's 'ask mother' jibe at CM Vijay triggers political backlash

Derogatory remarks by BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran targeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay sparked a controversy on Saturday, drawing strong condemnation across political circles.

The remarks, which Nagenthran presented as a response to Vijay's 'kutti kathai' (short story) criticising DMK president MK Stalin, drew condemnation from political parties.

Speaking at a party event at Kamalalayam, the BJP's state headquarters, Nagenthran mockingly remarked: "When people search for a father in the house and cannot find him, they should ask the mother at home to know who the father is."

The remarks sparked widespread backlash, with several leaders condemning them as derogatory and disrespectful.

Speaking to reporters, Rajmohan strongly condemned the BJP state chief's remarks, calling them "uncivilised and inappropriate" for a political leader. He said Vijay had taught his colleagues to engage in civilised politics regardless of provocations or personal attacks.

Notbly, Vijay had narrated a 'kutti kathai' in the Assembly following the DMK's defeat in the April 2026 Assembly election, referring to the whereabouts of the opposition leader's "father" in an apparent allusion to Stalin's electoral defeat in the Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Several political parties, including the DMK, had criticised the chief minister's remarks at the time.

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai also condemned Nagenthran's remarks, saying he had crossed the boundaries of political decorum and civility. He said political disagreements and questioning the government's actions were part of democratic discourse.

However, Annamalai said personal attacks against a leader's family, particularly their mother, were unacceptable. He also described such remarks as a regressive, "third-rate" form of politics that should not be encouraged among the younger generation.

Fellow BJP leader and actor Khushbu Sundar also criticised Nagenthran's remarks, calling them "disgusting" and "unacceptable on any platform."

"WOMEN ARE NOT PAWNS IN THE GAME OF POLITICS," she wrote on X, adding that questioning the government was fair game but leaders should "never ever use a woman to make your point."

Hours later, Nagenthran took to social media in an attempt to backtrack, saying his remarks were not intended to target anyone.

"During the book release event of Oru Naadu 2.0, those who seek to twist and misrepresent the speech I delivered on stage for political gain — I wish to inform them that I did not speak targeting anyone with any ulterior motive," Nagenthran wrote on X.

"I am one who holds immense concern for the mother, for the motherland, and for the mother tongue," he added.