Vijay condemns killing of three Tamil men in Karnataka forest firing, demands high-level probe

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the killing of three Tamil-origin men by Karnataka Forest Department personnel in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president C Joseph Vijay on Sunday demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident and punishment for those responsible. The DMK, CPI, CPM, PMK and MMK also condemned the and demanded a fair probe.

In a post on X on Sunday night, Vijay said the explanation offered by the Karnataka Forest Department was “unacceptable” and called for a fair and impartial investigation into the “horrific incident".

He demanded that a high-level inquiry committee be constituted and that appropriate punishment be awarded to those found guilty.

He also urged the Karnataka government to provide all necessary assistance to the victims’ families and take appropriate measures to ensure that such an incident does not recur.

Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter and Kumar, were shot dead in the Hanur taluk of Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district in the early hours of August 15. A fourth man, Mahima Das, reportedly escaped and was later taken to hospital with injuries.