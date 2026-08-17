'TN govt says it is against drugs, but murders are happening': Udhayanidhi targets Vijay over law and order

Tamil Nadu Assembly Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday criticised the state government over the law and order situation, alleging that the drug menace was linked to several recent incidents of violence in the state.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay completed 100 days in office, Stalin raised the killing of 19-year-old Amudhan in Coimbatore and said the incident should not be dismissed as a gang clash.

“In Coimbatore, 19-year-old Amudhan was brutally killed. It’s not a gang war, it’s a murder. He belongs to the SC community,” Stalin said.

He alleged that Amudhan was killed after providing information about drug-related activities, adding that the victim’s parents had made a similar allegation.

“The drugs should have been seized. The main reason behind Amudhan’s death is due to drugs. His parents spoke to me; they said Amudhan was killed because he gave a tip-off about the drug menace,” he said.