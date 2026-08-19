AIADMK staged a walkout, EPS condemns Speaker for rejecting call attention motion on Tamil fishermen

According to Palaniswami, four fishermen from Thoduvai village in Thirumalaivasal panchayat in Mayiladuthurai district were working in Saudi Arabia when they were attacked by Iranian sea pirates on August 12.

Fisherman Maveeran, 38, was shot in the forehead and died on the spot, he said. Three others, Palraj, Sanga and Manikandan, were injured and are undergoing treatment at a Saudi hospital.

"The body of the fisherman has remained in Saudi Arabia for about a week. The government must bring it back to his native place and ensure proper treatment for the injured," Palaniswami said.

He alleged that AIADMK members had repeatedly asked the Speaker to allow them to raise the issue in the House, but were not given permission. Following this, AIADMK MLAs staged a walkout.

Palaniswami said the government should stand by Tamils facing problems both within the country and abroad. He alleged that the government was more interested in publicity than addressing the problems faced by the people.