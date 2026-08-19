Lar Gibbons & African serval cats among 11 exotic animals seized, Erode breeder absconding

CHENNAI: The forest department has brought 11 exotic animals, including seven African serval cats, two Lar Gibbons and two tufted capuchins, under seizure from an Erode farm following the registration of a non-bailable wildlife offence against exotic-animal trader S K Keshavanathan.

The animals are currently being kept at the farm itself under the watch of forest officials and will be shifted to Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, or an appropriate recognised rescue centre, subject to directions from the court, forest officials told TNIE.

The seizure list shows two adult male serval cats, two adult female serval cats and three serval kittens (one male and two females), besides one male and one female Lar Gibbon and one male and one female tufted capuchin.

“The animals have been brought under seizure. For now, they are being kept at the same facility as there are no suitable enclosures or cages available immediately to accommodate such large exotic animals. We are awaiting court directions on where they should be shifted,” a senior forest official said.

The action follows a detailed inspection of Keshavanathan’s facility, which uncovered a large collection of exotic birds, mammals and reptiles. The department subsequently booked a case under the Wildlife Protection Act over alleged violations relating to possession and transfer of scheduled exotic species.

Officials said Keshavanathan initially appeared before the Erode DFO and assured that he would cooperate with the inquiry and return with the necessary documents. He subsequently went absconding, officials confirmed.