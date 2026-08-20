TN CM Vijay seeks assurance that South will not lose parliamentary representation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday urged the Union government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no State would suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament because of its success in population stabilisation.

Addressing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at Mahabalipuram, Vijay said the Southern States had been at the forefront of population stabilisation, human development and economic growth, and that their achievements in fulfilling national priorities should not result in a reduction in their parliamentary representation.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the approaching end of the freeze on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 Census and consideration of the Delimitation Bill, 2026.

He said there was a "genuine and shared concern" among the Southern States that delimitation based predominantly on population could diminish their collective voice in Parliament.

"Public policy must not inadvertently penalise States for fulfilling national objectives," he said, calling for an assurance that would uphold equity, preserve the federal balance and reinforce the confidence of States in democratic institutions.

As TVK president, Vijay had opposed the proposed delimitation, arguing that Tamil Nadu should not lose its parliamentary representation. After becoming Chief Minister, he convened a meeting of Tamil Nadu MPs on August 8 to discuss the proposed exercise. The meeting was followed by the government's decision to bring a resolution in the Assembly opposing delimitation.