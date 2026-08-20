Amit Shah chairs southern CMs conclave; DKS flags delimitation, Vijay-Satheesan hold key interaction

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at Kovalam, where Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged the Centre to retain the 1971 Census as the basis for delimitation and maintain the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543 seats for the next 25 years.

Shivakumar also called for women's reservation to be accommodated within the existing 543 seats, arguing that southern states should not be penalised for successfully controlling their population.

"The southern states' success in controlling its population must not become a reason for reducing its political voice."

"We welcome the assurance that no southern state will lose seats. But representation is not only about numbers. It is about weight, and about voice," he said.

He urged the Council to adopt a resolution seeking to preserve the 1971 population basis and freeze the number of Lok Sabha seats at 543 for 25 years.

Southern states had responded to the country's call for population stabilisation with discipline and success, and should not be penalised for that achievement during delimitation, he said.

"I am confident that all the chief ministers here will support me in what I say. Let the 1971 basis be honoured, and let the strength of our voice be protected," he added.

Shivakumar also raised the Mekedatu project and the long-standing Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, saying the proposed balancing reservoir would benefit farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"While walking to the meeting, senior leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ji told me that we need to solve the Cauvery water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Let me assure you, every drop of water from the Mekedatu project will help farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Help us help you," he said.