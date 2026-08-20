Amit Shah chairs southern CMs conclave; DKS flags delimitation, Vijay-Satheesan hold key interaction

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at Kovalam, where Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged the Centre to retain the 1971 Census as the basis for delimitation and maintain the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543 seats for the next 25 years.
Shivakumar also called for women's reservation to be accommodated within the existing 543 seats, arguing that southern states should not be penalised for successfully controlling their population.
"The southern states' success in controlling its population must not become a reason for reducing its political voice."
"We welcome the assurance that no southern state will lose seats. But representation is not only about numbers. It is about weight, and about voice," he said.
He urged the Council to adopt a resolution seeking to preserve the 1971 population basis and freeze the number of Lok Sabha seats at 543 for 25 years.
Southern states had responded to the country's call for population stabilisation with discipline and success, and should not be penalised for that achievement during delimitation, he said.
"I am confident that all the chief ministers here will support me in what I say. Let the 1971 basis be honoured, and let the strength of our voice be protected," he added.
Shivakumar also raised the Mekedatu project and the long-standing Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, saying the proposed balancing reservoir would benefit farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
"While walking to the meeting, senior leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ji told me that we need to solve the Cauvery water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Let me assure you, every drop of water from the Mekedatu project will help farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Help us help you," he said.
Tamil Nadu has opposed the Mekedatu project, maintaining that the proposed reservoir across the Cauvery would harm its interests.
The Southern Zonal Council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, besides the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who was seated next to Shivakumar at the meeting, spoke with his Karnataka counterpart amid the Cauvery and Mekedatu issues. Vijay also felicitated Shah on the occasion.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan also interacted with Vijay on the sidelines of the meeting.
"On the sidelines of the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram), Chennai, had a key interaction with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. P K Kunhalikutty (Minister for Industries and Information Technology of Keralam) was also present."
Shivakumar said the meeting provided an opportunity for discussions among chief ministers, ministers and senior officials on issues concerning the progress and development of the southern region.
"Glad to interact with Keralam CM,Telangana DCM, Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao along with our Home Minister Priyank Kharge ahead of the Council meeting."
"Exchanged views on our shared priorities and the issues that are important to the progress and development of our region."
The meeting is focusing on key inter-state and national issues concerning the southern states and Union Territories.
(With inputs from PTI)