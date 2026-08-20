TN CM Vijay softens his stance on delimitation within a week?

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay appears to have softened his stand on delimitation within a week, moving from a demand to permanently freeze the Lok Sabha at 543 seats and retain the existing state-wise distribution to a broader demand that no State should lose its percentage share of parliamentary representation because of population stabilisation.

In the resolution he moved in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 12, Vijay had sought the permanent retention of the Lok Sabha's strength at 543 seats and the permanent maintenance of the existing inter State distribution of seats.

The resolution specifically said that the existing number of seats allocated to the States should be made permanent at the current level.