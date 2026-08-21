TN CM bats for Bengaluru-Hosur metro, economic clusters

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday called for greater cooperation among the southern states in building common economic and infrastructure networks, pitching the proposed Bengaluru Metro extension to Hosur as a model for inter-state development.

Addressing the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kovalam, the chief minister proposed that the council champions common economic and logistics clusters comprising integrated manufacturing zones, shared multimodal logistics parks and seamless freight and industrial corridors linking production centres with ports and global markets.

“Such an integrated approach would reduce the cost of doing business, boost exports, attract investment and spread industrial growth to smaller towns,” he added.