Tamil Nadu CM deputes top officials to Kathmandu to bring back stranded Tamils

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Thursday, reviewed the steps being taken to rescue and bring back Tamils stranded in Nepal due to flash floods and deputed a team of officials led by the Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, Ashish Kumar, to Kathmandu to oversee relief and rescue measures in coordination with the Nepali authorities and facilitate the safe return of survivors.

After a review meeting at the State Secretariat, the CM also instructed four ministers — PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna, School Education Minister A Raj Mohan, Agriculture Minister R Vinoth and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minister K Thennarasu — to go to Delhi to coordinate and monitor rescue and relief measures in coordination with the Union government, facilitate the safe and speedy return of those rescued, and extend immediate medical assistance.

'103 Tamil Nadu pilgrims stranded in Nepal'

Meanwhile, replying to a discussion on a special mention about the issue in the State Assembly during zero hour, School Education Minister A Raj Mohan said as many as 103 Tamil Nadu pilgrims who had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash pilgrimage were stranded in the country amid devastating flash floods, and efforts were under way to rescue and bring them back to Tamil Nadu.

The minister said the government was closely monitoring the whereabouts and safety of the pilgrims and coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and the Nepalese authorities to facilitate their rescue and return to India.

Raj Mohan said the flash floods, reportedly triggered by a glacial collapse in the upper reaches of a river in the Chinese region, had caused severe devastation in areas along the Nepal-Tibet border. The floods badly affected Rasuwa, Timure, Syabrubesi and downstream areas.

“According to information available to the Nepalese authorities, 384 travellers were reported missing, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepalese citizens. A total of 75 people were seriously injured. Of these, 43 were in Rasuwa, 29 in Nuwakot and three in Dhading. A total of 209 people have so far been rescued: 93 by ground teams and 116 by helicopters and air ambulances. In some cases, rescue personnel were lowered by ropes from helicopters to reach people stranded in inaccessible areas,” the minister said.