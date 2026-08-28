Man’s skeleton exhumed from house in Madurai

MADURAI: The skeletons of a 30-year-old man were exhumed from his house at Varichiyur in Madurai on Thursday after his mother allegedly killed him and buried his body inside the house after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the man’s mother, G Ayyammal (50), surrendered before the village administrative officer and confessed to murdering her son and burying his body in a pit dug for a toilet.

According to sources, the remains were identified as those of G Raja alias Mettupatti Raja (30). Police said Raja’s father had died and he had been living with his mother after separating from his wife.

When police initially questioned Ayyammal about her son’s disappearance, she allegedly told them that he was working in another state. However, her statements allegedly kept changing, raising suspicion among the police and neighbours.

During further inquiry, Ayyammal allegedly told police that Raja had attempted to sexually assault her in March and that she killed him to escape from him before burying his body inside the house.

In the presence of district authorities, the skeletons were exhumed on Thursday, and samples were collected from the remains for forensic examination. The remains were later handed over to the family for cremation, police said.