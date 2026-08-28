Nepal flash floods: Alive because we got down from bus & climbed a hill, says Tiruchy woman

TIRUCHY: Twenty people from Tiruchy and their bus crew, who had a miraculous escape from the catastrophic flash flood, reached Kathmandu on Thursday after being airlifted from Armed Police Outpost in Timure along Nepal-Tibet border in two military helicopters. A 11-member group was accommodated at Trishuli Military Training Camp and the others were accommodated in another location, the travel agency sources said.

“All 20 of us had a miraculous escape from death. We have been saved by God’s grace,” M Sivaranjani from Woraiyur told TNIE over phone while travelling from the military camp to Kathmandu. She was one of the three from Tiruchy including S Vallinayaki (63), of Thillai Nagar and R Karpagam (62) of KK Nagar who were among the 57 taken on the tour by the Kumbakonam-based Super Yathra Agency.

Elaborating, Sivaranjani said the floods struck when their driver stopped the vehicle due to a traffic snarl on the stretch. “A total of 21, including the crew, were travelling between the two buses when the deluge struck. Due to traffic, our driver stopped the vehicle for some time, while the bus in front of us moved ahead and the other one was far behind us.

Our bus was caught in the deluge at a curve, where there was some distance between the river and the road. Sensing the danger, we alighted from the bus and reached a military camp by climbing the mountain with great difficulty. Many in our group were senior citizens.”