Travel agent’s son among 49 TN pilgrims missing in Nepal

CHENNAI: Fifty-five-year-old Maravel Nagappan of Chromepet, whose son, M Sathya Narayanan (28), led 48 pilgrims on a Kailash-Manasarovar pilgrimage through his travel agency Mahadev Kailash Yatra, has been waiting for good news from the government, as they have been reported missing since Wednesday morning. After hearing about the flood, Nagappan has been unable to eat.

Speaking amid a barrage of calls from relatives of the other affected families, Maravel told TNIE, “The group led by my son left on August 14. They completed the visit to Kailash as per plan and were on their way back when tragedy struck. They had a flight scheduled from Kathmandu to Delhi at 1.30 pm on Thursday.”

An official emergency reference document from the Foreign Affairs Office of the Tibet Autonomous Region People’s Government said the group was currently missing. Their last contact was from inside the Chinese immigration building, while they were attempting to exit China and enter Nepal.

The document, assessed by TNIE, said all 49 persons were inside the Gyirong Port Immigration Building on the Chinese side on Wednesday when a “catastrophic flash flood” struck the area around 10.30 am local time. They were reportedly inside the building at around 10.18 am, about 12 minutes before the flood.

Mahadev Kailash Yatra, which started functioning at Radha Nagar in 2016, operates from the first-floor office of a building where Maravel and Sathya live. On the second floor, which was strictly off-limits to the media, Sathya’s eight-month-old son was waiting for his father to return, added Maravel, breaking down in tears.