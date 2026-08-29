Nepal flash floods: Anxious wait for kin on status of 49 pilgrims from TN

CHENNAI: While 21 people from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from Nepal returned on Friday, the status of 49 others from the state who undertook Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra through an agency in Chromepet remains unclear since the flash floods struck the neighbouring country.

Among them are 21 are from Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

V Niranjana (25), who lives with her parents P Vezhavendan (55) and V Rajalakshmi (55) in Chromepet, said the latter were part of the touring group. “My parents went along with some of my relatives and family friends. I have been trying to reach them since Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning, I saw the news about the floods. There have been no proper updates on them so far,” she told TNIE. Sharing her anxiety is her elder brother, who is working in Japan.

Leaving behind his wife and two children, Senthil Palani (40) of Ambattur, who runs a private company, left for the Kailash trip two weeks ago. “For the past two days, we have been watching the news and waiting to know his whereabouts,” his brother-in-law Jayasurya said.