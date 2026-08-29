‘We saw a dust storm, then boulders and debris’: Chennai teacher recounts Nepal flood ordeal

Soon after, the storm developed into a rolling mass of boulders and debris. People from other vehicles around me started getting down and ran. A few minutes later, local police asked everyone to evacuate immediately, she added. By then, they could see the flood approaching.

“Some of the vehicles, including an overturned one, around our bus acted as a shield, so we had time to get out. All of us in the bus started to get down through the driver’s door as it was close to a hilly ridge that we assumed was safe. We left all our belongings, including cash and passports, behind. Some of us climbed a tree to stay safe,” Sathiya said.

My first step out was into sludge up to the ankle, she said. I waded through it to reach the ridge. Then, using a woman’s saree, several of them made it to the top of the ridge. For some, the saree had to be tied to their hips and pulled up, she added.