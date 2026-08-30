Parandur: A land of broken dreams

CHENNAI: There is an uneasy calm in Nelvoy. Villagers eye strangers with suspicion, conversations are guarded and many are reluctant to speak — a reflection of the uncertainty that has settled over the villages after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government scrapped the proposed Parandur airport project.

Nelvoy is among the roughly 13 villages in the Kancheepuram district where nearly 5,746 acres of land was originally slated for acquisition.

The government has cancelled the airport project, but Industries Minister S Keerthana told the Assembly recently that the 1,802 acres of acquired land could be used for setting up eco-friendly industries to create jobs. While opposition parties and ally CPM want the TVK government to return the land to farmers, there is no official response from the government yet.

The decision has left people in a predicament: Farmers who sold their land are wondering what will become of the compensation they received, investors face plummeting or unpredictable land values, and remaining agrarian families worry about the future of their farms.

For 74-year-old K Sigamani of Nelvoy, the uncertainty is painfully personal.

Sigamani had surrendered 45 cents of land for Rs 30 lakh. His hands trembled and his lips quivered as he struggled to hold back tears. “I sold the land. My son told me to do so. I have exhausted the entire money,” he said, his wife sitting beside him, seemingly unsure why he was speaking to strangers. “The government’s decision should not put my husband in trouble,” she says.