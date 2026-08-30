PMLA case: Court asks Durai Dayanidhi to undergo medical test

MADURAI: The Special Court for CBI cases in Madurai has directed Durai Dayanidhi, son of former Union minister MK Alagiri, to undergo medical investigation at JIPMER Hospital, Puducherry, to determine his present mental capability to face trial in a Rs 265-crore money laundering case.

Special Judge S Shunmugavel passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the Directorate of Enforcement seeking re-examination of Dayanidhi’s health. The special public prosecutor for the directorate pointed out that Dayanidhi has been taking part in outdoor activities like watching a cricket match in a stadium and casting his vote. Noting that the above facts have been admitted by Dayanidhi’s counsel too, the special judge asked why is he not coming to the court to answer the charges in his case. The judge directed him to appear for medical examination at JIPMER, adding that the hospital should submit a report in a sealed cover.

Dayanidhi and co-accused S Nagarajan, who were directors of Olympus Granites Pvt Ltd, were booked for illegal mining of granites worth Rs 256.44 crore. The Directorate of Enforcement had lodged a complaint before the special court under the PMLA, 2002, and the court took cognisance of the offence in 2020. However, Dayanidhi was absent during court hearings, citing mental health issues. The special court referred him to RGGGH, Chennai, to test his condition in April, and the latter gave a report that Dayanidhi was medically unfit to stand trial. Following this, his case was split up from the main case.