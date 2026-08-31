Annamalai University accounts for 68 per cent of the total Rs 767-crore block grant

CHENNAI: Annamalai University will receive Rs 525 crore, more than twice the combined allocation for 12 other state universities, under the higher education department’s revised distribution of the Rs 767-crore block grant, once again raising concerns over the wide disparity in state funding.

The Chidambaram-based university accounts for 68.4% of the total allocation, leaving Rs 242 crore to be shared among the remaining 12 institutions. The revised allocation came into effect on January 1, 2026.

The University of Madras, which is facing a financial crisis and an acute faculty shortage, has been allotted `52 crore, accounting for just 6.8% of the total grant. Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), which too has been struggling financially in recent years, will receive Rs 60 crore. Most of the other universities have been allotted between Rs 6 crore and Rs 20 crore.

At the University of Madras, 67.6% of sanctioned faculty posts are vacant, TNIE had reported in June. The university has also been struggling to meet its recurring expenditure, forcing it to dip into its corpus and other internal resources to meet salary, pension and retirement benefit commitments.

A professor at the university said it had utilised more than Rs 90 crore from its corpus to meet salary and pension expenditure.

Higher education department officials, however, said the university’s substantial financial requirement stemmed from the circumstances under which the state government took over the institution in 2013. At the time, the university was heavily overstaffed and struggling to meet its salary commitments.