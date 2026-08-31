Implement legal rights of Dalits, says VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday urged the state to implement all statutory rights of Dalits during the five-year tenure of the TVK-led government.

“More statutory rights of Dalits remain to be implemented, and the government must take the necessary legal measures for their welfare,” he told reporters at Tiruchy airport.

Thirumavalavan, who arrived in Tiruchy from Chennai to attend weddings in Perambalur said several welfare measures were being held up because officials feared that full implementation of the SC/ST Act could lead to law and order problems. “Even when the rulers are willing to act, officials sometimes create obstacles,” he said.

Responding to criticism over VCK general secretary Vanniarasu’s Assembly remarks that Dalit rights had been affected during the DMK regime, he said his remarks should not be distorted. He said it was true that Dalit candidates had been fielded and elected from general constituencies, but questioned whether they were given tickets based on merit or out of sympathy.