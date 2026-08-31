TN Food Safety Department's 3-month drive to include eateries, food units with FSSAI license

COIMBATORE: The State Food Safety Department will begin intensive checks at all establishments in the food industry from September 1 for the next three months. Usually, the department does not inspect industries that have obtained central FSSAI licenses, but this time it will check all establishments under its jurisdiction.

Following Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, State Food Safety Commissioner R Lalvena ordered a special inspection drive from September 1 to November 30 to crack down on sub-standard eateries in Tamil Nadu. The inspection will be carried out district-wise under the leadership of the respective District Food Safety Department Designated Officers.

At present, FSSAI officers inspect establishments that have obtained Central FSSAI licenses (turnover above Rs 50 crore per year); State Food Safety Department officers do not. But now, under special permission, State Food Safety officers have been permitted to bring these establishments also under inspection, according to the order.

As per the order, all food service establishments, including restaurants, hotels, food vending establishments, clubs, canteens, caterers, hawkers, petty retailers of snacks, tea shops and others must be inspected.

"Before the drive, the respective food establishments have been instructed to conduct a self-audit, and the department is ordered to convene meetings with the food service establishments associations to explain the drive.

The designated officers start the drive with the list of licenses and registration certificates within their jurisdiction. During the inspection, if establishments are found operating without a licence, a fine will imposed, and they should be guided to register.

Officials have been asked to check whether kitchens and godowns are clean, whether pest control and water testing are done, whether freezers are maintained at proper temperature, and whether walls are stained with grease and oil and kept in unhygienic condition. They should also check whether non-rust knives, blades and other cutting tools are used in the kitchen.

Further, officials should monitor whether food handlers have undergone the FoSTaC training and medical fitness test, and ensure practices like wearing gloves, head caps and washing hands are followed.

Records should be checked to see whether used cooking oil from eateries is properly handed over to authorised RUCO aggregators.

"A few states have already begun such checking. In this line, the Tamil Nadu state food safety department has started this drive. Also, the government is showing interest in ensuring hygienic food practices, so the drive is scheduled. Inspection reports should be uploaded on the FoSCoRIS/FoSCoS portal, and samples will be lifted for testing wherever necessary. A weekly progress report should be submitted every Friday. Officials are gearing up for the drive," said Dr T Anuradha, designated food safety officer, Coimbatore.