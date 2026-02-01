Activists, patients seek MRI scan facility at Kovilpatti GH

THOOTHUKUDI: The absence of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan facility at the Kovilpatti district headquarters government hospital has resulted in a large number of patients with serious illnesses and injuries being referred to other hospitals, often delaying timely interventions.
According to data, more than 825 patients were referred to government medical college hospitals in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and other private hospitals between January and December 2025.
Kovilpatti, a major industrial city with numerous small-scale units, including safety match and fireworks factories, is also intersected by two NHs- the Thoothukudi-Madurai and Tirunelveli-Madurai highways.
Owing to industrial activity and heavy vehicular movement, the town is prone to frequent industrial and road accidents. Despite this, the district headquarters hospital is equipped only with a CT scan facility, which doctors say has diagnostic limitations.
MRI scans have become essential for accurate diagnosis of spinal injuries, bone and knee joint issues, and neurological conditions. Orthopaedic and neuro specialists often require MRI reports to decide on treatment protocols and surgical interventions. In the absence of the facility at the government hospital, patients are referred to private diagnostic centres, where a single scan costs between ₹6,000 and ₹7,000.
Though many patients depend on the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) to cover these expenses, activists allege that private scan centres are the major beneficiaries. “The lack of an MRI facility is pushing patients towards private hospitals, causing both financial and medical distress,” activists in Kovilpatti said.
CPI-affiliated All India Youth Federation (AIYF) district secretary K Suresh Kumar said the demand for an MRI facility has been raised for the past two years without success. “Patients with serious injuries are forced to travel to Tirunelveli or Thoothukudi, nearly 60 km away. This delay often costs them the golden hour of treatment,” he said.
Echoing similar concerns, CPM town secretary K Seenivasan said an MRI scan facility is indispensable for an industrial hub like Kovilpatti. “Hundreds of patients visit the GH daily, and many lose timely treatment due to the absence of advanced diagnostic facilities,” he added.
Responding to the issue, a senior health department official told TNIE that doctors at Kovilpatti GH are currently managing cases using CT scan reports, and MRI scans are prescribed only when absolutely necessary. “Considering the growing demand, a proposal for installing an MRI scan facility at the Kovilpatti government hospital has been sent,” the official said.