Activists, patients seek MRI scan facility at Kovilpatti GH

THOOTHUKUDI: The absence of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan facility at the Kovilpatti district headquarters government hospital has resulted in a large number of patients with serious illnesses and injuries being referred to other hospitals, often delaying timely interventions.

According to data, more than 825 patients were referred to government medical college hospitals in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and other private hospitals between January and December 2025.

Kovilpatti, a major industrial city with numerous small-scale units, including safety match and fireworks factories, is also intersected by two NHs- the Thoothukudi-Madurai and Tirunelveli-Madurai highways.

Owing to industrial activity and heavy vehicular movement, the town is prone to frequent industrial and road accidents. Despite this, the district headquarters hospital is equipped only with a CT scan facility, which doctors say has diagnostic limitations.

MRI scans have become essential for accurate diagnosis of spinal injuries, bone and knee joint issues, and neurological conditions. Orthopaedic and neuro specialists often require MRI reports to decide on treatment protocols and surgical interventions. In the absence of the facility at the government hospital, patients are referred to private diagnostic centres, where a single scan costs between ₹6,000 and ₹7,000.