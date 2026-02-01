Bharathidasan University reinstates associate professor accused of harassment

TIRUCHY: In the wake of a Madras High Court order setting aside his punishment and ordering a fresh inquiry, Bharathidasan University (BDU) recently reinstated an associate professor with the department of remote sensing who was earlier sent on compulsory retirement following a sexual harassment complaint.

A communication issued by Registrar (Full Additional Charge) R Kalidasan on January 29 to D Ramesh stated that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed a fresh inquiry into the complaint against him strictly in accordance with the provisions under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act). Pending the completion of the inquiry, Ramesh has been permitted to resume duty as associate professor, it added.

The action follows a November 19, 2025, order of the high court in a writ petition moved by Ramesh challenging the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him in December 2024. A compulsory retirement order had been imposed on him based on the findings of the university’s ICC.

The court, however, found that the inquiry procedure prescribed under the POSH Act had not been followed. Holding that the principles of natural justice had been violated, the court set aside the punishment and directed the ICC to conduct a fresh inquiry. In compliance with these directions as well the V-C’s Committee, Ramesh was reinstated, the registrar stated.