‘Botched home abortion’: Police probing death of girl in Pocso case

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu police have launched a probe into the death of a 16-year-old girl who died on Thursday, as per a news report, due to complications stemming from a botched home abortion attempted with the help of her parents. However, police and health department officials denied the allegation, stating that there is no evidence to suggest a home abortion was attempted.

According to police, the Class 10 student was admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital on January 4 after complaining of fever. During treatment, doctors found the girl was pregnant and informed the Chengalpattu All-Woman Police Station.

On January 17, the girl suffered a miscarriage and due to her deteriorating condition, she was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Police said she remained unconscious throughout and no statement could be recorded. She died on January 29.

Subsequently, a news report claimed the girl had died due to an attempted home abortion. However, a senior police official said no concrete evidence has been found to substantiate the claim. “A case has been filed under sections pertaining to suspicious death. A detailed inquiry will begin shortly,” the official said.

According to sources, the girl had been in a relationship with a 19-year-old man from her neighbourhood, which resulted in her pregnancy. A case under Pocso Act has been registered against the youth, they added.

Health department officials also said there was no indication that the girl had attempted an abortion at home. Further inquiry is being conducted jointly by the police, health and social welfare departments.

Chengalpattu collector D Sneha said the administration is closely monitoring the case. The body was sent for postmortem.