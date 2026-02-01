DMK uses booth agents data to blunt allies’ demand for share in power, seats

CHENNAI: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu has thrown up a politically sensitive dataset exposing the booth-level organisational strength of parties just months ahead of the Assembly elections.

The data are now being used by the ruling DMK, which is facing considerable pressure from allies for share in power and additional seats, to illustrate to the parties the ground-level cadre strength it commands vis-a-vis its allies and the rationale for apportioning seats to them proportionate to their booth strength, sources said.

As per the data, while DMK has 68,260 Booth Level Agents (BLAs), alliance partner Congress has 30,850 BLAs, CPM has 3,817, and CPI and VCK have 1,442 and 250 BLAs, respectively. Citing this organisational asymmetry as one of the factors, DMK sources said the party leadership remains firm that any increase in seats for alliance partners, including VCK, CPI and CPM, would only be nominal and no ally would get a double-digit hike.

Party sources added the DMK has decided to nominally increase the seats for Congress, which contested 25 seats in 2021, to 27 seats. While VCK is to get eight seats — a rise of two seats — the CPM and CPI may get the same six seats that were offered in the 2021 elections.