Economic Survey shows TN’s record, read it: CM Stalin to PM Modi, Governor RN Ravi

SIVAGANGA: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor RN Ravi to read the Economic Survey report, which was released by the union government on Thursday ahead of the union finance budget, before criticising the state government as its performance in several areas has been highly appreciated in the report.

Addressing a gathering at a government event at Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, Stalin said that the statistics referred by him in his speeches to highlight the state’s growth were not based on his imagination but on the information stated in the union government’s reports.

The performance of Tamil Nadu in encouraging entrepreneurship, creating high number of employment opportunities in manufacturing sector, especially for women, among others, has been appreciated even in the latest report, the CM said.

Criticising the centre for repealing the MGNREGA, which he said was the backbone of the rural economy, Stalin flayed the centre for introducing the VB-G RAM G Act. “They are not able to provide 50 workdays under MGNREGA. How will it be possible to provide 125 workdays under the new law,” he asked, mocking that they could have simply announced 365 workdays under the new Act, instead of 125 days.