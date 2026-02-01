'Expedite four-laning of Siruvani Main Road': Coimbatore residents

COIMBATORE: Motorists and residents have urged the State Highways Department to expedite the four-laning of the Siruvani Main Road, citing prolonged delays and difficult travel conditions along the busy stretch on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

The 5.2-kilometre arterial road, which connects Kalampalayam to Madampatti, links Coimbatore city with the Siruvani Dam in Kerala. It also serves as a gateway to several prominent religious, educational and tourist destinations, including the historic Perur Patteeshwarar Temple, Poondi Velliangiri Andavar Temple, Aavin Dairy Farm, Karunya University and the Isha Yoga Centre. With rivers, streams, check dams, resorts, wedding halls, theme parks and educational institutions dotting the corridor, the road witnesses heavy traffic throughout the year.

Thousands of commuters, including students, tourists, pilgrims and Sabarimala devotees, rely on Siruvani Main Road every day. Over the years, a sharp rise in vehicular movement has led to frequent accidents, prompting the State Highways Department to take up the widening of the road into a four-lane carriageway with a central median.

A Detailed Project Report was prepared by the State Highways officials in the Coimbatore Division and submitted to the Tamil Nadu government. Following approval, the government sanctioned Rs 33.8 crore for the project, and works commenced a few months ago.