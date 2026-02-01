Freight rates dont align with diesel price hike: Fly ash transporters at Salem's MTPS seek fare revision

SALEM: With a staggering 116% rise in diesel prices since 2012, fly ash transporters attached to the Mettur Thermal Power Station (MTPS) say they can no longer operate at freight rates fixed more than a decade ago and have demanded an immediate revision in transport charges.

The freight rate for fly ash transport was fixed at Rs 450 per tonne during a tripartite meeting in 2012, involving officials of the Mettur Thermal Power Station, transporters' associations and cement factories when diesel cost about Rs 43 per litre. Today, diesel is priced at nearly Rs 93 per litre, sharply increasing fuel, maintenance and operational expenses. However, the transport rate has remained largely unchanged.

MTPS-I and MTPS-II generates electricity by burning coal, a process that produces large quantities of ash as a by-product. The ash generated is of two types — dry fly ash and wet ash — and both are transported daily to cement factories, where they are used as key raw materials in cement manufacturing.

Transport of dry fly ash is carried out using covered bulkers and sealed lorries to prevent dust pollution, while wet ash is transported in suitable vehicles. The continuous evacuation of ash is critical for the uninterrupted operation of the power plant.

Around 1,000 lorries are dedicated exclusively to fly ash transport at Mettur, according to transporters. Of these, nearly 400 to 500 vehicles operate every day, carrying between 25 and 50 tonnes of ash per trip. The fly ash is supplied regularly to six major cement factories in Tamil Nadu, including Ramco Cement at Pennadam, Dalmia Cement in Trichy, Chettinad Cement at Puliyur, and other plants located in Ariyalur, Karur and Sangagiri in Salem district.