Karur police deny abduction of TV journalist by quarry workers

KARUR: In the wake of an alleged attack and abduction of a TV journalist and at least three of his associates at Kulithalai in Karur district on Friday, the district police on Saturday stated that no such abduction had taken place.

On Friday, a group of workers at a stone quarry in Sivayam allegedly attacked four journalists documenting “illegal” quarrying activities. Inquiries revealed that the stone quarry was owned by P Vimalathithan, son of Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi.

E Kathiravan (45) of Lalgudi, a TV news channel reporter, and R Sebastian (47), a TV channel cameraman, along with three others went to the quarry and shot drone video footage without permission. This led to a scuffle between the groups, said a police statement. Condemning the alleged incident, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) chief GK Vasan said it exposed the lack of safety for journalists in Tamil Nadu.