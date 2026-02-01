Kurumba art wins Padma Shri, TN artist’s family lives in penury

METTUPALAYAM: A 35-year-old woman of the Alu Kurumba tribe, independently raising her four children and caring for her elderly parents in Puliyamaram near Kallar, Mettupalayam, received a respite from the daily grind in the form of a phone call from Delhi last week.

The phone call informed Suseela K that the Ministry of Home Affairs has awarded the prestigious Padma Shri (Art and Culture) to her late husband, R Krishnan, for his cloth paintings inspired by ancient rock art.

Krishnan, who passed away in March 2025, is credited for the revival of the Kurumba’s artistry through his cloth paintings for over three decades using organic paints from materials gathered in forests.

While this recognition is significant, Krishna wanted to secure a GI tag for the craft so that the artists have intellectual rights over the art they create.

“We have to thank God for the award as it is a recognition of his dedicated artwork, a talent he inherited from his grandfather at the age of six,” said Suseela, who, after collecting arecanuts and working on the farm all day, earns a daily wage of `300.

“I have not received any information regarding the date and venue of the award ceremony, and how many family members can accompany me, etc.,” Suseela said. “I wish I could take all my children to receive his award. However, considering our financial situation, I don’t know if it could be realised.”