Madras High Court allows ailing student who lacked attendance to take BEd practical exam

CHENNAI: “Considering the extreme medical condition” of a BEd student – who could not continue the practical training due to pregnancy-related issues and fell short of the required attendance – the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned of the higher education department to allow her to take the practical examination.

The order was passed by Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on a petition filed by the student, who was denied permission by the principal to take the practical examination, citing the attendance shortage.

As per the petition, the woman, S Uzma Farheen, has been pursuing BEd at the government-run Institute of Advanced Study in Education at Saidapet in Chennai. She had to undergo practical training at a school from August 20, 2025, to December 23, 2025, for 78 days, but she could not complete the training due to termination of pregnancy and related complications. Since she was advised complete bed rest, she could not continue the practical training and fell short of attendance (by 32 days).

The counsel for the respondent authorities submitted that 90% attendance has to be secured to take the examination as per the mandate of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), which shall also be added as a respondent in the case.