PMK founder Ramadoss moves court against ECI giving ‘mango’ symbol to son

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has filed a petition in the Madras High Court praying for the court to quash the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) communication allotting ‘mango’ symbol to the faction led by his son Anbumani Ramadoss.

In the petition the PMK founder said the ECI has committed an inadvertent mistake of sending its communication to an office used by Anbumani, who was removed from the post of party president, instead of sending it to him. The petition will come up for hearing before the first division bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan on Monday.

The petition stated that S Ramadoss has been duly elected as the president of the party by the competent body and he has been holding charge since May 30, 2025. However, during the interregnum, on July 30, 2025, a communication was sent by ECI allotting ‘mango’ symbol to the party for contesting the elections in Bihar (in 2025), and in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (in 2026). This communication was sent to No. 10, Thilak Street, Chennai-17, which was the address of the past president, and it appears there was an inadvertent mistake committed while writing the address, the petition stated.