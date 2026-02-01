'Racing' private buses in Tiruchy under lens after driver assault on passenger

TIRUCHY: The recent arrest of a private bus driver for allegedly assaulting a passenger at the Panjappur integrated bus terminus after he asked him to slow down has renewed concerns among commuters and road safety activists, who blame the unhealthy competition among private operators to meet daily ticket targets for such “unchecked” reckless driving, intimidation by crew and a rise in accidents.

With around 650 private buses operating within the city and its suburbs alongside government buses, the public add that stricter monitoring and sustained enforcement are the need of the hour.

H Ghouse Baig, who said he along with two other road safety activists had in March 2025 submitted a petition with the city Commissioner of Police, N Kamini, highlighting the issue, added that four fatal and three non-fatal accidents involving private buses in and around Tiruchy had occurred between January and March that year.

“All private buses operating within the city are driven in a rash manner. Drivers overspeed, honk excessively, stop abruptly and frequently violate traffic rules, creating fear among the public. Despite repeated complaints, there appears to be no sustained enforcement,” Baig said.

Echoing the concerns, M Jeganathan (62), who travels regularly from the Central Bus stand to Thennur, said he prefers government buses as they are slower and comparatively cheaper.

“But now even government bus drivers try to race and overtake after seeing the private buses speeding. This puts passengers at risk,” he told. P Ayyarappan, another road safety activist, said that the district administration, the city traffic police and private bus associations must hold periodic meetings to review safety issues.