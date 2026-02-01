'Racing' private buses in Tiruchy under lens after driver assault on passenger

TIRUCHY: The recent arrest of a private bus driver for allegedly assaulting a passenger at the Panjappur integrated bus terminus after he asked him to slow down has renewed concerns among commuters and road safety activists, who blame the unhealthy competition among private operators to meet daily ticket targets for such “unchecked” reckless driving, intimidation by crew and a rise in accidents.
With around 650 private buses operating within the city and its suburbs alongside government buses, the public add that stricter monitoring and sustained enforcement are the need of the hour.
H Ghouse Baig, who said he along with two other road safety activists had in March 2025 submitted a petition with the city Commissioner of Police, N Kamini, highlighting the issue, added that four fatal and three non-fatal accidents involving private buses in and around Tiruchy had occurred between January and March that year.
“All private buses operating within the city are driven in a rash manner. Drivers overspeed, honk excessively, stop abruptly and frequently violate traffic rules, creating fear among the public. Despite repeated complaints, there appears to be no sustained enforcement,” Baig said.
Echoing the concerns, M Jeganathan (62), who travels regularly from the Central Bus stand to Thennur, said he prefers government buses as they are slower and comparatively cheaper.
“But now even government bus drivers try to race and overtake after seeing the private buses speeding. This puts passengers at risk,” he told. P Ayyarappan, another road safety activist, said that the district administration, the city traffic police and private bus associations must hold periodic meetings to review safety issues.
He also stressed the need for awareness programmes for drivers, stringent penalties for repeated violations and strengthening government bus services to reduce dependence on the private operators. The stretch connecting the Central Bus Stand with Panjappur, Chathiram Bus Stand with Panjappur, Panjappur with Woraiyur, KK Nagar with the Central Bus Stand, Mannapuram with the Thanjavur bypass via Pudukkottai Road, and the TVS Tollgate area were pointed out as vulnerable to such reckless driving.
Responding to the allegations, D R Dharmaraj, secretary of the Tiruchy District Bus Operators Association, said private buses were maintained in good condition and added that the drivers were instructed to follow traffic rules. While mentioning that fare revision has not been permitted since 2019, which has “affected operators financially”, he denied that drivers were pressured to speed.
“We have even provided complaint numbers of the bus owners for passengers to report violations,” he said. A sensitisation drive for drivers was being planned to address the problems, he added. A private bus driver, on condition of anonymity, however, claimed that drivers were often compelled to make more trips to meet expectations and that good vehicle condition encouraged speeding.
When contacted, a senior transport department official told TNIE that frequent enforcement drives were being carried out in coordination with the traffic police. “Based on complaints and reports from traffic police officials, the licence of several private bus operators has been cancelled,” the official said.