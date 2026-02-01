Secondary grade teachers in Chennai withdraw protest for pay parity after 37 days

CHENNAI: Secondary grade teachers, who had been protesting for the last 37 days demanding pay parity, withdrew their protest on Saturday following an appeal by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. The minister urged the teachers to return to work in the interest of students and assured that a decision on their demand for equal pay for equal work would be taken after the submission of the report by a three-member committee constituted to examine the issue.

According to the protesting teachers, the disparity stems from the basic pay fixed at the time of appointment. While those appointed before June 1, 2009, were placed on a basic pay of Rs 8,370, teachers appointed on or after the cut-off date were fixed at Rs 5,200, despite having the same qualifications and performing identical duties. Over the years, this gap has widened to Rs 25,000-30,000 as allowances are linked to the basic pay.

Secondary grade teachers in Tamil Nadu, who teach classes 1 to 5, are among the lowest-paid in the country compared to their counterparts in other states, with a basic pay of just Rs 20,600, the teachers said.

The DMK, in its 2021 Assembly election manifesto, had promised to resolve the pay parity issue after coming to power. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was then the leader of opposition, had also visited the teachers’ protest site in 2018 and personally assured them that their demand would be fulfilled once the DMK comes to power.