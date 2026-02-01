SIR claims and objections: 35L applications received in TN

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India informed that a total of 34,75,717 applications, both online and offline, have been received as on Friday which marked the end of the window to file claims and objections with regards to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The applications are to be scrutinised by the respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) at the district level.

A total of 24,47,142 physical applications were received during the claims and objections period. This included 17,10,462 applications under Form 6, 24 under Form 6A, 1,84,663 under Form 7 and 5,51,993 under Form 8. In addition, 10,28,575 applications were received online, comprising 5,73,063 Form 6 submissions, 1,293 Form 6A applications, 15,935 Form 7 requests and 4,38,284 Form 8 applications.

Altogether, 34,75,717 applications have been received and the final electoral roll, after disposal of all claims and objections, is scheduled to be published on February 17, 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said on Saturday.