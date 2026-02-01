Swachh Survekshan: Madurai corporation intensifies clean-up drive, locals call it inadequate

MADURAI: With the Swachh Survekshan survey likely to be conducted between February and March, the Madurai City Corporation has stepped up efforts to shed its "dirtiest city" tag. While the civic body claims to have implemented several initiatives, residents and activists said garbage collection remains inadequate in many parts of the city, and have urged the corporation to immediately address persistent lapses in the process.

According to the Swachh Survekshan 2024-2025 report, Madurai ranked last among the 40 cities with populations exceeding 10 lakh, getting a score of just 4,823 out of 12,500.

While the city secured a perfect score in cleanliness of market areas, waterbodies, and residential zones, it scored poorly in crucial parameters -- waste generation versus processing (4%), door-to-door collection (37%), source segregation (26%), and dumpsite remediation (25%). The low ranking had triggered widespread criticism on social media.

In a bid to improve its standing in the upcoming survey, the corporation has launched initiatives, including night-time cleaning drives, GPS-tracked garbage vehicles, and enhanced monitoring. However, residents said that these measures have done little to address on-ground realities.

Madurai Infra & Developments Association president Balamurugan Palani told reporters, "Madurai has undoubtedly improved from the days it was branded the dirtiest city, but the gap between claims and reality remains glaring.