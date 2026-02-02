2026 Assembly polls charged up due to TVK entry: Vijay tells cadres

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay on Monday claimed that the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is charged up due to TVK's entry and urged his party cadres to strive for a victory in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu and gain political recognition.

He said with the overwhelming support of the people, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam members should fight the electoral battle with determination and unity to "achieve the democratic goal of seizing the reins of governance."

Vijay launched the TVK on February 2, 2024.

In a post on 'X', Vijay said, "The joyful third year of TVK begins today. Having completed two years naturally and beyond the norm, our political journey continues."

He claimed the TVK was an "immeasurable deep sea" which ignored distractions and never lost its balance in its political journey.