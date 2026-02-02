First survey of raptors held in Madurai district

MADURAI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Madurai Forest Division, in association with the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) and the Tamil Nadu Raptor Research Foundation (TNRRF), has launched its First Annual Integrated Raptor Survey to map and monitor birds of prey across the district.

The survey was conducted on January 31 and February 1, 2026, covering nine key grids, including Urappanur, Thirumangalam, Sathaiyar Dam, Sempatti Reserved Forest, Thiruparankundram, the Madurai Airport area, Avaniapuram, Arittapatti, Alampatti, and the Azhagar Kovil hills.

Officials said that the exercise began with an orientation programme for participation, followed by the distribution of bird census kits. A nocturnal raptor count was carried out on January 31, during which teams undertook 20-km vehicle surveys in each block, adopting Point Count methods to record owls and other nocturnal species.