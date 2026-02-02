First survey of raptors held in Madurai district

MADURAI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Madurai Forest Division, in association with the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) and the Tamil Nadu Raptor Research Foundation (TNRRF), has launched its First Annual Integrated Raptor Survey to map and monitor birds of prey across the district.
The survey was conducted on January 31 and February 1, 2026, covering nine key grids, including Urappanur, Thirumangalam, Sathaiyar Dam, Sempatti Reserved Forest, Thiruparankundram, the Madurai Airport area, Avaniapuram, Arittapatti, Alampatti, and the Azhagar Kovil hills.
Officials said that the exercise began with an orientation programme for participation, followed by the distribution of bird census kits. A nocturnal raptor count was carried out on January 31, during which teams undertook 20-km vehicle surveys in each block, adopting Point Count methods to record owls and other nocturnal species.
On February 1, diurnal surveys were conducted using a combination of 6-km foot searches in dense habitats and 20-km vehicle surveys to ensure wider coverage. GPS tracking, detailed data sheets, and photographic documentation were used to ensure accuracy and to aid in the preparation of a comprehensive survey report.
The census focuses on key raptor species such as Shikra, Black Kite, Black-winged Kite, Booted Eagle, Spotted Owlet, Indian Nightjar, Jerdon’s Nightjar, Spotted Brown Fish Owl, Mottled Wood Owl, and Savanna Nightjar.
Forest officials described the initiative as a major milestone in wildlife conservation efforts in Madurai. “The survey will help us understand raptor population dynamics, assess habitat health, and contribute to ensuring the long-term ecological balance of the region’s natural heritage,” an official said.