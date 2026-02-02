Forest dept commences planting of 7K saplings on Thoothukudi temple land

As per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the divisional engineer of the CKICP signed a memorandum of understanding with the Thoothukudi district forest officer to propagate a total of 16,770 seedlings, including a 10% provision towards casualty replacement. Of these, the forest department had planted nearly 9,200 saplings along the highway during 2024-25.

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja said the agreed number of saplings could not be planted along the highway due to a lack of space. Therefore, the remaining tree saplings were proposed to be planted on the land belonging to the Chidambareswarar temple in Chettiapathu village near Udangudi. "Over 7,300 saplings of timber value have been chosen to be planted at the temple land, and will be completed in another 10 days," he said.