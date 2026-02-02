No force can break the unity of DMK-led front: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday asserted that no force can break the unity of the DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu and that only this political front has the strength to defeat fascism, dismantle authoritarian rule and protect India and self-respecting Tamil Nadu.
Speaking at the valedictory of the CPI’s centenary celebrations, Stalin reiterated that the alliance he leads is rooted not in electoral arithmetic but shared ideals, and the camaraderie between the democratic forces transcends elections since they stand united against casteism, communalism, majoritarianism and authoritarianism.
“Those opposed to our ideals dreamt of breaking this unity and tested whether it could be shattered. Instead, it is their own designs that have collapsed. No force can divide this comradeship of ours, because this is an alliance built on the lofty resolve to safeguard our nation, and a self-respecting Tamil Nadu,” the DMK president said.
The Dravidian movement and the communist movement share a single goal of ensuring that everyone gets everything. That is why half of the DMK flag is red, Stalin said.
“While there may be minor differences in our political approaches, our common objective remains the creation of an egalitarian society. All our alliance parties have come together to honour this centurian called the CPI. I have been consistently emphasising that the principles symbolised by black, red and blue must take firm root here, and that we must put in even greater effort,” Stalin added.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam recalled the sacrifices made by communist leaders for the past century and how they strove to establish the communist movement in India despite facing several odds from time to time. He said though the Left parties remain scattered in many names, unity among themselves is a must. Strengthening of Left parties would be good for the working class, farmers and farm labourers.
“Bringing together all secular forces which oppose the BJP is an important duty before us. In the 2026 Assembly election, secular forces should win,” he added. The CPI was founded on December 26, 1925, at a conference held in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandiyan said the CM has just shared the information that 50 years ago, on the same day, he was in prison as a MISA detenu. Veerapandiayan also recalled that when the Soviet Union collapsed, the then chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, wrote in Dinamani that it was communism that had fallen. Three days later, M Karunanidhi wrote in Murasoli that it was only a temporary setback, and asserted that it would rise again and win over the world.
DK president K Veeramani, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, MMK president MH Jawahirullah, CPI leader D Raja were among those who recalled sacrifices made by CPI leaders.