No force can break the unity of DMK-led front: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday asserted that no force can break the unity of the DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu and that only this political front has the strength to defeat fascism, dismantle authoritarian rule and protect India and self-respecting Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the valedictory of the CPI’s centenary celebrations, Stalin reiterated that the alliance he leads is rooted not in electoral arithmetic but shared ideals, and the camaraderie between the democratic forces transcends elections since they stand united against casteism, communalism, majoritarianism and authoritarianism.

“Those opposed to our ideals dreamt of breaking this unity and tested whether it could be shattered. Instead, it is their own designs that have collapsed. No force can divide this comradeship of ours, because this is an alliance built on the lofty resolve to safeguard our nation, and a self-respecting Tamil Nadu,” the DMK president said.

The Dravidian movement and the communist movement share a single goal of ensuring that everyone gets everything. That is why half of the DMK flag is red, Stalin said.

“While there may be minor differences in our political approaches, our common objective remains the creation of an egalitarian society. All our alliance parties have come together to honour this centurian called the CPI. I have been consistently emphasising that the principles symbolised by black, red and blue must take firm root here, and that we must put in even greater effort,” Stalin added.