‘Order allowing sacrifice on hill led to Justice Banu’s transfer’: Retired Madras HC judge Hari Paranthaman

MADURAI: Retired Madras High Court judge Hari Paranthaman on Sunday claimed that one of the two reasons for the recent transfer of Justice J Nisha Banu to the Kerala High Court from Madras High Court was her order permitting animal sacrifice at Sikandar Badusha Dargah on Thirupparankundram hill.

Talking to reporters, Paranthaman said Justice Banu was part of a division bench where she delivered an order permitting the sacrifice in a split verdict, which was later overturned by a third judge who prohibited the practice. Paranthaman further said the second reason for her transfer was her role in the Madras High Court collegium, which recently sent recommendations to the Supreme Court collegium for the appointment of 24 new judges in the high court.