‘Order allowing sacrifice on hill led to Justice Banu’s transfer’: Retired Madras HC judge Hari Paranthaman

MADURAI: Retired Madras High Court judge Hari Paranthaman on Sunday claimed that one of the two reasons for the recent transfer of Justice J Nisha Banu to the Kerala High Court from Madras High Court was her order permitting animal sacrifice at Sikandar Badusha Dargah on Thirupparankundram hill.
Talking to reporters, Paranthaman said Justice Banu was part of a division bench where she delivered an order permitting the sacrifice in a split verdict, which was later overturned by a third judge who prohibited the practice. Paranthaman further said the second reason for her transfer was her role in the Madras High Court collegium, which recently sent recommendations to the Supreme Court collegium for the appointment of 24 new judges in the high court.
Paranthaman claimed that the list lacked representation for Muslims or Christians, favoured the Sangh Parivar, and even bypassed senior minority judges. “If Justice Banu had remained in the Madras High Court, she would have opposed these recommendations as she was part of the collegium. So, she was transferred to Kerala, where she is not high enough in seniority to join the Kerala collegium”.
Paranthaman urged the Supreme Court to return the latest recommendation list to the Madras High Court. He said while many communities remain under-represented in the judiciary, a particular community (Brahmins) is over-represented.