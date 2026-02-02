Perambalur shallot farmers in tears as market glut brings procurement price down to Rs 10/kg

PERAMBALUR: Surplus yield this harvest season has left shallot farmers in the district in tears as they say the supply exceeding demand in the market has caused procurement price to come down as low as Rs 10/kg as against the up to Rs 40/kg offered during the same period last year.

Complaining of either having to store their harvest in the hope of price correction or sell the crop at the “throwaway” prices, farmers seek urgent steps from the district administration such as facilitating direct procurement of their crop that, they pointed out, secured the Geographical Indication (GI) tag only last year.

With the crop cultivation usually taken up in three cycles annually, farmers in the district raised shallots on nearly 5,000 hectares in the season beginning September last year. With it currently being peak harvest for the cycle’s cultivation, farmers say they are getting a yield of nearly 100 sacks, weighing 50 kg each, per acre.

While this is better than the yield of around 60 sacks per acre farmers reported from cultivation taken up on about 4,500 hectares during the same time last year, they say the surplus has led to a glut in the market, making the procurement price quote fall in the Rs 10-Rs 28/kg bracket depending on quality. Last year, farmers say they received Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg for their harvest.