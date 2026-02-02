Public entry to Velliangiri resumes

The devotees will be allowed to climb the seven hills after certain health parameters are checked by a medical team. “Our staff are camping at the first and sixth hills; 10 staff will regulate the crowd and try to prevent human-animal encounters as well as chances of fire,” said Forest Range Officer (FRO) K Jayachandran. “Thousand-litre water tanks have been placed at the first, third, and sixth hills to meet the drinking water needs of devotees. Tribal people have been permitted to set up shops where water can be filled from 25-litre bubble-top cans,” he added.

Only two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and TNSTC buses are allowed to reach the foothill of the Velliangiri Andavar Temple. “Buses will ply a shuttle service from the Mullangadu checkpost to the foothill, which is 2.5 km away, to take the devotees to the hill,” the FRO said.

FRO Jayachandran, executive officer of the Arulmigu Vellangiri Andavar Temple Sakthivel, Alandurai Inspector Muthukumar were among those present during the special pooja. Public entry to the hills is allowed from till May 31. Last year, the entry was stopped earlier in May due to rain.