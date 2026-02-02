Tamil Nadu bags Rs 22,795 crore tourism investments, 66,000 jobs at Global Tourism Summit

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday secured Rs 22,795 crore in tourism investment commitments and nearly 66,000 potential jobs after signing 127 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) at the Tamil Nadu Global Tourism Summit 2026.

The agreements were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, who inaugurated the two-day summit, alongside senior ministers and officials.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin outlined measures to position Tamil Nadu as a global arts and cultural tourism destination. Key announcements included a Rs 100-crore special area development authority for Mamallapuram to create world-class tourism infrastructure, and a SIPCOT-led programme to identify and develop tourism hubs across the State.

Among the major proposals, Avid Sports Holdings signed an MoU to invest Rs 6,200 crore in a multi-purpose sports stadium, creating about 1,500 jobs. Mayakadal Adventures proposed Rs 283 crore in astro-tourism projects in Ramanathapuram, while Kodai Heights will invest Rs 300 crore in a luxury hotel in Dindigul district. Imagicaa World signed an MoU worth Rs 650 crore to set up a theme park. Vietnam-based Vingroup also announced plans to establish VinWonders amusement parks and a luxury hotel in Tamil Nadu.

Separately, Amritanandamayi Mandir Trust proposed a 75-acre heritage and cultural complex near Mahabalipuram with an investment of Rs 328 crore.