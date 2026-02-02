Three students killed as car, bus collide in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Three students of a private agricultural college were killed and three others were injured when a car collided with a bus on Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near Tittakudi in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, the six students had travelled to Thozhudur and were returning to the campus in the car belonging to a faculty member. While they neared Ezhuthur, the person behind the wheel lost control of the vehicle.

The car crossed the median and collided with a private bus travelling from Chennai to Tiruchy. M Dharaniselvam (20) of Chengalpattu, E Vinayagamurthy (19) of Kalvettu in Tiruvannamalai district, and K Rishvanth (19) of Chidambaram in Cuddalore district died on the spot.

The injured were identified as R Rajesh (19) of Melpakkam near Tindivanam in Villupuram district, S Madhupriyan (19) of Lalkudi, and P Sasikumar (20) of Chengam, Tiruvannamalai district. Police rushed the injured to hospital and also sent the bodies for post mortem.

Sources said an accident near the same location in the last week of December 2025 had claimed nine lives.