TN forest department's pilot in-situ conservation of Olive Ridley nests under way in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: As part of a state-wide project, the district forest department has commenced a pilot in-situ conservation of Olive Ridley sea turtle nests to study its feasibility and impact on hatchling outcomes. The pilot that commenced last Friday is being undertaken on a stretch running to about 1,300 metres between two estuaries near the Nagapattinam port.

District Forest Officer K Karthikeyani said the site was selected after studying nesting patterns, coastal conditions, and its relative isolation from regular fishing activities and public movement, making it suitable for a controlled trial. Under the programme, turtle nests are being protected at their original locations using eco-friendly methods instead of relocating the eggs to hatcheries.

Each nesting site is secured with a cylindrical bamboo structure, topped with protective netting, to prevent damage from predators, human disturbance, and natural factors. So far, one nesting has been recorded and fully protected under this method. Nagapattinam Forest Range Officer Shyam Sundar said regular monitoring is being carried out by designated turtle watchers, including members of the local fishing community, with one watcher assigned specifically in the identified stretch.