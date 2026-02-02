Two minor siblings killed in Salem as lorry rams bike

SALEM: Two minor brothers were killed in a tragic road accident near Sankagiri on Saturday night while travelling to a temple in Salem in connection with Thai Poosam celebrations. The accident occurred in the presence of their parents.

The deceased children — Lingeswaran (13) Navaneshwaran (11) — were the sons of Karthikeyan (44) and Jothi (30) of Komarapalayam in Namakkal. The family, along with their neighbour Thamaraiselvan (25), were travelling towards Salem on two two-wheelers. While Thamaraiselvan was riding one motorcycle with the two boys as pillion riders, Karthikeyan and Jothi were following on another two-wheeler.