15 varsities in Tamil Nadu remain headless, figure may touch 20 by year-end

CHENNAI: With 15 of the 22 state-run universities now remaining without vice-chancellors, the governance crisis in higher education in Tamil Nadu has worsened this month, owing to the prolonged tussle between Governor RN Ravi and the state government, and the matter related to powers of governors yet to be settled by courts.

The latest addition to the growing list of universities without heads is the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU), following the completion of V-C S Arumugam’s tenure earlier in January. On the same day, the tenure of Mother Teresa Women’s University V-C K Kala also came to an end, and the governor, who serves as the chancellor of 20 state universities, granted her a one-year extension using his powers. However, the Acts and Statutes of TNOU does not allow similar extension of the V-C’s tenure.

Interestingly, as higher education secretary P Shankar is the convenor of committees of several state universities — which are managing the administration in the absence of V-Cs — and is overburdened, law department secretary S George Alexander has been appointed as the convenor for the committee of TNOU.

Educationists warn that the situation could worsen dramatically by the end of the year, with up to 20 universities potentially becoming headless, if the ongoing deadlock over V-C appointments continues. For over two years now, TN’s state universities have been caught in a tussle between Lok Bhavan and the state government over the powers to constitute search committees and appoint V-Cs.