18 raptor bird species documented in Nagapattinam during two-day census

NAGAPATTINAM: As part of the statewide synchronised raptor bird census conducted on January 31 and February 1, marking the first-ever coordinated enumeration of birds of prey under Raptor Birds Census 2026, surveys were carried out in the Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam Wildlife Divisions under the Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi and Vedaranyam forest ranges.

According to forest officials, 18 raptor species were recorded in the Nagapattinam division, including Peregrine Falcon, Amur Falcon, Eurasian Kestrel, Brahminy Kite, Black Kite, Black-winged Kite, Booted Eagle, Short-toed Snake Eagle, Crested Serpent Eagle, Oriental Honey Buzzard, Pallid Harrier, Western Marsh Harrier, Osprey, Shikra and White-bellied Sea Eagle, besides owl species such as Asian Barn Owl, Indian Scops Owl and Spotted Owlet.

In Mayiladuthurai, officials said over 100 raptor birds belonging to these species – Brahminy Kite, Black Kite, White-bellied Sea Eagle, vultures, Owls and others – were recorded. More than 50 participants, including AVC Arts College students, NGO members and forest department staff, participated.

In Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi forest ranges, field surveys were carried out with teams deployed at four locations -- Sembanarkoil, Akkur, Mathanam and Vadarengam. “Forest personnel served as guides for each team during the enumeration.