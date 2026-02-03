18 raptor bird species documented in Nagapattinam during two-day census

NAGAPATTINAM: As part of the statewide synchronised raptor bird census conducted on January 31 and February 1, marking the first-ever coordinated enumeration of birds of prey under Raptor Birds Census 2026, surveys were carried out in the Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam Wildlife Divisions under the Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi and Vedaranyam forest ranges.
According to forest officials, 18 raptor species were recorded in the Nagapattinam division, including Peregrine Falcon, Amur Falcon, Eurasian Kestrel, Brahminy Kite, Black Kite, Black-winged Kite, Booted Eagle, Short-toed Snake Eagle, Crested Serpent Eagle, Oriental Honey Buzzard, Pallid Harrier, Western Marsh Harrier, Osprey, Shikra and White-bellied Sea Eagle, besides owl species such as Asian Barn Owl, Indian Scops Owl and Spotted Owlet.
In Mayiladuthurai, officials said over 100 raptor birds belonging to these species – Brahminy Kite, Black Kite, White-bellied Sea Eagle, vultures, Owls and others – were recorded. More than 50 participants, including AVC Arts College students, NGO members and forest department staff, participated.
In Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi forest ranges, field surveys were carried out with teams deployed at four locations -- Sembanarkoil, Akkur, Mathanam and Vadarengam. “Forest personnel served as guides for each team during the enumeration.
Training sessions on raptor identification were conducted through presentations by AVC college personnel before the survey,” said Sirkazhi Forest Range Officer Ayub Khan. In the Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam forest ranges, four blocks were selected for the census: Thalainayiru and Nagapattinam town blocks under the Nagapattinam range, and Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary and the Ramar Patham-Vedaranyam town stretch under the Vedaranyam range.
In Nagapattinam, training was conducted for staff with Dr Shivakumar from the BNHS Bird Migration Study Centre. Over 30 staff from Nagapttinam and Vedaranyam range took part. Wildlife Biologist Dr Arivu said the surveys were conducted using standard methods, including night-time point counts, daytime vehicle searches and foot surveys, with GPS tracks and photographic documentation collected for verification.
“The census would help strengthen long-term monitoring of raptor populations and contribute to biodiversity conservation planning across Tamil Nadu,” said Vedaranyam Forest Range Officer Joseph Daniel. The census was conducted following directions from Tiruchy Forest Circle Conservator R Kanchana, Mayiladuthurai District Forest Officer S Ganesalingam, and Nagapattinam District Forest Officer K Karthikeyani.